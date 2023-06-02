Ex-El-rufai’s aide hails KADIRS boss over N58.09 billion revenue generation

Advertisement

By Israel Yusuf, Kaduna

The former Special Assistant to the former Kaduna State Governor on Economic Matters, Adamu Barde Kagarko has commended the Executive Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) Dr Zaid Abubakar for revenue generation of N58.09 billion in 2022.

Adamu in a statement signed and issued to our Correspondent on Thursday, noted that the KADIRS boss has done well in terms of Revenue Generation in the State and need to be applauded.

He explained that Kaduna State Government had over the years notes the intense interest in the determined efforts it launched in 2015 to grow its internally generated revenues.

“These efforts have been remarkably successful, quadrupling the IGR from less than N13bn in 2015 to N52.85bn in 2021 and rising to N58.09bn in 2022, adding the unprecedented levels of IGR collection have been a notable feature of the El-Rufai years in Kaduna State.

He said the Revenue Generation had placed the state in the front row among other states with higher Revenue generation in the country.

“The introduction of a reformed digital tax payment system introduced by the KADIRS Chairman as the sole means of revenue collection in the state has help the administration of Governor Nasir el-rufai in running a people-oriented and transparent governance which was instrumental to turning Kaduna a smart mega city State, and a more livable and prosperous environment.

He said Zaid as KADIRS boss has the requisite experience to consolidate on Uba Sani administration to increase Revenue Generation across the State.

“Dr Zaid has put frantic efforts in the Administration of Nasir el-rufai to stop revenue leakages and extinct the complaints and issues of multiple taxation in the state.

“His effort has further convinced the government that it can still improve its revenue generation, but this is a work in progress. The State Government, under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, is proud of what it has already achieved.

“It is on record that Kaduna State is now rightly acknowledged as one of the top IGR states because it has maintained a steady trajectory of growth in its IGR: N44.96bn in 2019, N50.77bn in 2020, N52.85bn in 2021 and N58.09 in 2022.

The reforms that have driven these successes in IGR have no doubt created a viable platform for the incoming government of Uba Sani to build on for further progress in expanding the state government revenues.

