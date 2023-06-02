Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

There is hope for a good live in Ideato North and South federal Constituency in Imo State, as the founder of “Onyekachi Great Vision Foundation”. Mazi Humphrey Onyekachi has obliged the newly inaugurated Technical Foundation steering committee on the need to build synergy to ensure that the less privileged ones, Women and Youth of Ideato North and South are liberated through the foundation broaden objectives.

Mazi Humphrey Onyekachi while briefing our correspondent after his foundation inauguration in Owerri Imo State Thursday, 1 June,2023, Pointed out that Onyekachi Great Vision Foundation have started already with the sponsorship of Football Tournament for the Ideato North for local talents hunts which he said that it was a successful outing for the people because such have not been in the existence in the area.

According to him, with the selection of capable persons from the Council Area both Men, Women and Youth as committee members the organization is set to rewrite the history of the Ideato North and South to ensure that less privileged ones Women and Youth are empowered through the foundation large Milk of human kindness.

In his words, ” I am from Arondizogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State and I am one that loves humanity, that is the reason why, I have decided to found “Onyekachi Great Vision Foundation” a rally point to help my people and ensure drastic measures to reduce poverty through the creation of the human capital development foundation in partnerships with other foreign Donor Agencies”

“We have already started with the sponsorship of Football competition during the last yelutide season and will continue to do our best to put our people together through sports activities, women and Youth empowerment programmes with a special target on the uplifting the living standard of the less privileged ones in our area, Ideato nation in particular and Imo State In general”.

Our expectations from the newly inaugurated steering committee members are to help in the organization of programmes for the foundation that is why it’s predominantly made up of those our people at home”. Catch them young for the local talents hunts, genuine empowerment for the women, Youth and the less privileged ones’.

This is not for any political reason but purely on human capital development foundation to ensure that the issue of poverty is drastically reduced in the area, Ideato nation”. Mazi Humphrey Onyekachi said.

