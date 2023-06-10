Emefiele No Longer in Our Custody —DSS

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

The Department of State Security (DSS) has said that the ousted Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was no longer in their custody.

This came hours after reports began to trend on the arrest of Emefiele by the operatives of the Service on Friday, shortly after he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

However, the DSS in a tweet on Saturday, said the suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele, was no longer in their custody.

“Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS,” the brief tweet read.

The DSS, however, did not give further details as to the circumstances surrounding his release, or his whereabouts after he left their custody.

Speculations, however, abound that Emefiele may fly outside Nigeria anytime soon to seek asylum.

More details later…

Related