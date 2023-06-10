Ohakim Drags Uzodimma’s Ex-Adviser, Nwadike To Police Over Allegation Of Defamation

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Dr Bathos Chikezie Nwadike, a former presidential candidate, has been arrested for allegedly defaming former Imo State governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim.

Our correspondent learnt that Dr Nwadike was arrested on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State capital, by operatives of the Nigeria Police and taken to Abuja.

Our correspondent gathered that Nwadike was arrested over an allegation of criminal defamation in a petition written by the former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim to the Cyber crime department Abuja.

Nwadike was until recently an adviser to Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on political matters. He was however resigned his post under controversial circumstances that included government security agents forcibly retrieving his official car from him.

His arrest came on the heels of a viral audio he was alleged of accusing Ohakim of channelling one million dollars to the Labour Party delegates to buy their votes for the nomination of Senator Athan Achonu as Labour Party guber candidate in the upcoming Imo guber elections. Achonu eventually won the guber primary of LP.

The audio was said to have provoked a backlash against former Governor Ohakim among Labour Party faithful, and it was alleged to have been directed at tarnishing Ohakim’s reputation, thus prompting his direct complaint to the police that ultimately resulted in the arrest of Nwadike.

The suspect was detained at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. But has been released on the condition of bail to appear in the court.

Confirming his arrest, Nwadike told our correspondent on telephone call interview that he was truly arrested by the main of cyber crime department who flew from Abuja to Owerri on the allegation of defamation by Ikedi Ohakim .

Nwadike told our correspondent that he never made nor authorized any audio to defame the former Govenor, but he who alleges must proof.

