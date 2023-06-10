Driver Was Killed – My Orderly’s Whereabouts Unknown To Me, I Strongly Believe He Is Alive ~ Ex Imo Speaker

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The former speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has said that the rumored death of his Orderly, Charles, is yet to be confirmed to him.

Chiji admitted it was his driver who had been confirmed dead, insisting that Charles, a police Inspector, is still alive, since, according to him, no evidence of his death has been shown to him.

The ex-Imo speaker spoke to newsmen at the Assembly complex on Friday during the valedictory session of the outgoing members of the ninth House.

The pale-looking Chiji said that his driver and Orderly were abducted few weeks ago and while his driver was killed few days after their abduction, his orderly’s whereabouts had remained unknown.

“The news is still unfounded since there is no evidence to prove it. People can blow things out of proportion just to attract attention or make sales in their newspapers. If they say my Orderly is dead, they should provide evidence, in form of picture or video where he was butchered.

“Some people will go and use other peoples pictures to deceive the public but I know my Orderly, I will recognize him even I close my eyes.

“The only one I am very sure of is the death of my driver. It has been confirmed to me, but I strongly believe my Orderly is still alive. The police too are yet to confirm to me. So why will I believe the misleading reports of his death?”

The two-term former speaker who among other members of the ninth Assembly bowed out on 9th of June, 2023, represented Isiala-Mbano state constituency.

