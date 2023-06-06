BREAKING: NLC, TUC Suspends Proposed Strike After Meeting With Federal Govt

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Nigerian labour unions have suspended the proposed strike scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 after meeting with government officials at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Both parties met two days but no resolution was met to halt the proposed industrial action.

Labour unions are opposing the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, causing petrol prices to jump over N500 per litre in different parts of the country.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president Joe Ajaero and his team arrived at the presidential villa at about 5:45 pm on Monday.

The NLC was absent at the meeting between the government representatives and organised labour on Sunday.

Representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were however in attendance.

Federal government representatives at the meeting on Monday included House of Reps speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Dele Alake, spokesperson for the government’s delegation; group CEO of NNPCL Mele Kyari, former governor of Edo state Adams Oshiomhole and former governor of Ogun State Ibikunle Amosun.

Our correspondent gathered that labour unions agreed to halt the strike for government to intoduce plans to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila said the Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme,” Gbajabiamila said.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.”

Prior to the meeting, the National Industrial Court restrained the labour unions from embarking on any form of strike.

Ruling on an exparte application filed before the court, Justice O.Y. Anuwe restrained the defendants (the TUC and the NLC) from embarking on the planned nationwide strike Wednesday pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice dated June 5, 2023.

The judge also ordered that the defendants be immediately served with the originating processes, the motion on notice and the order of the court.