Bauchi lawmakers died three days to the end of his tenure

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman announced the passing away of member representing Burra Constituency Hon. Ado Wakili, after illness.

Suleiman in deep pain but with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah

expressed shock on the devastating news of the demise of Hon. Ado Wakili whom he described as his brother, dependable colleague and elder statesman who was seen as a father of all in the Honourable House.

He said the death of the Member barely three days to the end of his tenure as lawmaker, has deeply touched and pained all Honourable Members and staff of the House.

The Speaker said that the deceased was a man of great honour, humility and humour whom despite his age, treated everyone as friend.

”We lose a father, colleague and great partner at a time when his Constituency, the Honourable House and the State need his fatherly contributions the most.

“On behalf of the Honourable Members and staff of the House, I send my deep condolences to his family, the good people of Burra Constituency and Ningi Local Government Area.”

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.” He said.

The funeral prayers of the late Honourable Member is slated for 1:30pm, today, at Gwallaga Juma’ah Mosque, Bauchi.

