2023 Elections: How the Mountain gave birth to a mouse – By Okey Anusionwu

Now that the 2023 elections are over and ballot boxes packed to be revisited in the next 4 years. I want to make some personal analyses of it.

The preparation for the 2023 elections was of great interest all Nigerians especially the youths.

The electoral commission made people believe that they were indeed serious about the organization of the elections. The introduction of the BVAS, Bimodal voter accreditation system machine galvanised people who had earlier lost faith in the Nigerian electoral process and the organizers to feel they can give them another trial.

The electoral commission hoodwinked the people by saying the used it in Osun and Ekiti states. On the election day, sure BIVAS was used for the accreditation of voters. On that fateful day,Nigerians from across ethnic political and social divide fired by the promise of INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu and president Mohamadu Buhari reinvigorated hope for a new political and administrative order having endured an untold hardship in obtaining there PVCs trooped out massively in unquantifiable number to cast there votes.

In various states, state governors and public officials directly without hinderances influenced that voting. In some other places, they threatened, abducted,tortured or compromised electoral officials.

However despite varying reports of violence, malfunctioning electoral devices and other untold hinderances the voting process was indeed fairly satisfactory.

After the counting of the votes, a very tick and black cloud took over the atmosphere of the country called Nigeria. It became clear that that there was no correct password to transmit the presidential election results electronically and instantly from BIVAS to INEC IREV or to say it mildly has been withheld contrary to what the law says and contrary to promises made and repeated emphasis and directives to Nigerians.

This deliberate act of conspiracy was the beginning of the most bizarre election in our National history. Giving rise to the election mountain giving birth to a mouse.

