This Is A Mourning Time For Us – Saint Obi’s Family Debunks Allegations Against Wife

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The family of the late prominent Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, also known as Saint Obi, has responded to rumours surrounding the actor’s demise.

In a statement written on behalf of the family, the actor’s two older sisters debunked the ‘malicious’ statement allegedly written by filmmaker Zik Zulu Okafor, following their brother’s death.

The family also added that the funeral services would be made public in due course, asking that their privacy be respected as it was a sad moment for them.

The press statement was titled, “RE: DEMISE OF SAINT OBI (MR. OBINNA NWAFOR).”

It read, “Our attention has been drawn to the publication by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor concerning the death of our son, Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and the accompanying negative commentary in social and other media portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner.

“This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.

“The Nwafor family also views the said article by Mr. Okafor as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority. We totally disassociate ourselves from it.

“The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer. They are false, malicious and insensitive to the wife, children and entire family he left behind.

“This is a mourning period for the family, and while we appreciate the condolences of friends, fans, and well-wishers, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.

“The funeral rites will be communicated to the public in due course. May the soul of our dearly beloved brother, son, father and husband, rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

The statement was signed by Ugoeze Edith Chinyere Obichuku and Freda Nwachukwu, for the family.

Related