Police Disperse Sit-at-home Enforcers Who Attempted to Rob Bank in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police in Anambra State have shattered the plots of Unknown Gunmen to rob a commercial bank in the course of enforcing an illegal sit-at-home order in the State.

The incident happened at Nkwo Market in Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, as the heavily-armed men stormed the market and the bank, and started shooting sporadically, both to disrupt commercial activities and to rob the bank.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the gunmen and their attacks were repelled by joint security forces, comprising the police and military.

He said, “Following the improved operational and strategic positioning of both human and viable assets of the Command by the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, the joint security forces, comprising the police and military, at about 12:30 pm on 9/5/2023 dispersed illegal sit-at-home enforcers from the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Eastern Security Network ESN in Nkwo Market, Ihiala.

“The Outlawed group members armed with guns and other dangerous weapons came out in their numbers on a motorbike and started shooting sporadically, in an attempt to rob a bank and to disrupt commercial activities and vehicular movement going on in Ihiala. The joint operatives responded swiftly which made the armed men abandon their evil plan and take to their heels.

“Unfortunately, due to the indiscriminate shootings by the armed group, a stray bullet hit the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the bank on the leg and he has been taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. No life was lost.

“Meanwhile, calm has returned in the area as Police, with other security forces, have intensified patrols, and improved security dominance and surveillance in the state.

“In the event of any request for security service, members of the public are advised to call the following phone numbers: the Command Control Room Number at 07039194332 or the Public Relations Officer PRO at 08039334002. The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.”

