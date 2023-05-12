Obasanjo, Soludo, Ekwunife, Others Present as Ex-Minister Buries Mother

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

It was a gathering of who is who, as personalities from different parts of the country converged in Anambra State to bid farewell to the Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka, the mother of former Nigeria Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka.

The event, which held in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State with a funeral service at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi.

Some of the personalities present at the occasion were former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo; former Nigeria Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (represented by the Director-General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo); Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; former Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs. Josephine Anineh; Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi; Senator Pius Anyim, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Tony Nwoye; Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, Bishop on the Niger, Most Rev. Owen Nwokolo, among others.

In their separate remarks at the event, the guests hailed the deceased as a great and selfless woman who lived a worthy life and left many commendable legacies behind; even as they consoled the Chidoka Family and prayed God to grant the deceased’s soul eternal rest.

Earlier speaking, Governor Soludo explained that Deaconess Chidoka’s death was a loss for all of Anambra, but described her as one who lived a victorious and impactful life.

“We celebrate life today because, according to the testimonies we’ve heard, Mama Victoria lived a victorious and impactful life.

“We honour Chief Osita and all of the children Mama Victoria left behind. They are a metaphor for what we should strive to be,” he said.

In his remarks, the deceased’s son and former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka appreciated God for the life of their mother, while testifying that they learnt many good things from her and her lifestyle.

While revealing that his mother died of cancer, Chief Chidoka further explained that he organized free medical services in his community as a means of honouring their mother’s legacy.

He preached to the church about the importance of early detection and management of any disease.

Deaconess Chidoka (Nee Nzelu) slept in the Lord late hours of Monday, April 3, 2023, at her residence, after a brief illness. She was aged 75.

