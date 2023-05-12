Tension As Gunmen Strike Imo Community Again – Abduct APC Chieftain

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, Hon. Chinedu Eleliam, has been abducted by suspected herdsmen.

This is coming barely 48 hours after Capt. Tony Enoch, a kinsman of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, also the Presidential Campaign Council Chairman for APC (Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima) 2023 Presidential election in Oru-East was reportedly shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The kidnapped APC stalwart is the All Progressives Congress Chairman in Umuarugo Village Umueze ll, Ehime Mbaino Local Government Area of Imo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the kidnappers, trailed him on two vehicles until they got to his house on Wednesday night where they fired several gunshots to scare people away in the area.

A community source, who didn’t want to be named, said the party chieftain was seized by the gunmen and bundled into their waiting car, adding that they fired gunshots into the air and drove off.

He said after creating tension in the area the hoodlums whisked the APC chieftain to an unknown destination.

As of the time of filing, this report, associates and family of the abducted politician said that the kidnappers were yet to make any contact with them to make demands.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Imo State Command, Henry Okoye said that he had yet to be briefed on the ugly development. Assuring our correspondent of calling back when briefed.

Related