Catechist, Wife, One Other Killed In Benue By Fulani Herdsmen

Information coming out of Benue State indicates that three people have lost their lives at Himyam village inside Guma local government area [LGA].

The incident occurred on Friday.

Among the persons killed was a Catechist and his wife. They were reported killed as they approached their farmland. They were ambushed by bandits who were hiding inside the forest – they were believed to be Fulani herdsmen. The herdsmen shot the Catechist and his wife and one other unidentified woman. After shooting the three, they proceeded to “butcher them with their cutlasses” said a member of the community.

The corpses were recovered and buried by the community members.

The attackers escaped. State security personnel are yet to respond.

