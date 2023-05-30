Governor Akeredolu Falls Sick, Flown To Germany [Voice Of Naija]

Advertisement

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been flown to Germany, sources have told voiceofnaija.ng.

Akeredolu, a Tinubu ally, has been sick for a while and is said to have issues with cognitive ability and is unable to walk, sources close to the Governor informed voiceofnaija.ng.

Recall that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been having health issues for a while, so much so that a while back his wife, Betty, cried out for help stating that her husband’s health has deteriorated because an unknown woman was keeping him.

Voiceofnaija.ng learned that Rotimi Akeredolu has not handed over the running of the State to his deputy.

However, sources said that his son, Seyi Akeredolu, has allegedly taken over the affairs of the State.

