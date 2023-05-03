EEDC Shuts Down Electricity In Imo In Solidarity To NLC Industrial Strike Against Uzodinma

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says the current loss of electricity supply in Imo State is as a result of an ongoing industrial action by organised labour.

The company said that workers, under the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are on strike over alleged “violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration”.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Enugu by the Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh.

According to Ezeh, after its joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, the organised labour resolved that all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo State are to withdraw their services beginning from 12 midnight on Tuesday.

“Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is EEDC’s primary source of power supply, was forced to shut down in the state this morning by 00:00 hours.

“As a result of this development, all customers of EEDC in Imo State under its Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts are out of electricity supply.

“We are aware of the inconveniences this situation will cause our esteemed customers and are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in good time and supply restored to our customers,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman appealed to its esteemed customers to be vigilant and ensure that the electricity infrastructure serving them is not attacked by vandals who might want to take advantage of the period of outage to attack and vandalise electricity facilities.

“We remain committed and working assiduously to deliver improved services to our esteemed customers,” he added.