Darius approves N2b exotic Mercedes cars for himself, deputy and their two wives

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has approved N2 billion for the purchase of luxury vehicles for himself, his deputy, and their wives 18 days before end of his two-term in office.
This is coming at a time when the outgoing government was indebted to over N200m accumulated monthly salary of teacher’s workers, contractor’s, pensioner’s, amongst other yet unpaid by outgoing Governor Darius led PDP governance.
According to an impeccable Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the approval was made during the last State Executive Council (SEC) meeting chaired by Mr. Ishaku.
“Governor Darius Ishaku in our last SEC meeting asked the council to approve a memo he presented for the purchase of vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives and it was speedily approved without any argument,” the source said.
The source said it was argued at the meeting that since Mr Darius and his deputy assumed office in 2015, they had been using old vehicles inherited from their predecessors and that they therefore deserve new vehicles as they prepare to step down.
The source disclosed that going by the memo presented by the governor, Mr Darius and his wife will get over N1.3 billion worth of exotic cars while his deputy and his wife will receive cars worth N750 million.