Darius approves N2b exotic Mercedes cars for himself, deputy and their two wives

BY SULE TAHIR

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has approved N2 billion for the purchase of luxury vehicles for himself, his deputy, and their wives 18 days before end of his two-term in office.

This is coming at a time when the outgoing government was indebted to over N200m accumulated monthly salary of teacher’s workers, contractor’s, pensioner’s, amongst other yet unpaid by outgoing Governor Darius led PDP governance.

According to an impeccable Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the approval was made during the last State Executive Council (SEC) meeting chaired by Mr. Ishaku.

“Governor Darius Ishaku in our last SEC meeting asked the council to approve a memo he presented for the purchase of vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives and it was speedily approved without any argument,” the source said.