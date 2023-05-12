Mother kidnap daughter, demands N3m from husband as ransom

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

Police in Kano have successfully arrested one woman by named Rahama Sulaiman, for allegedly kidnapping her six-year-old daughter, Hafsat Kabiru, and demanding N3 million ransom from her husband.

The woman allegedly took the daughter to a nearby relative in Madobi to keep for her and that she would travel for four days.

Speaking while parading the suspect and other criminals at the Kano Police Command’s headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, said they received a report from the husband, Kabiru Shehu, that his daughter had been kidnapped.

“In a follow-up investigation, the victim was rescued in Madobi LGA and the wife, who was earlier divorced by the husband, confessed to having planned the kidnapping of her daughter.”

Speaking to newsmen after she was paraded, the suspect said her ex-husband did not give her money to feed the children for over 10 months so she decided to do that to get money to take care of his children.

“I called him and told him that our daughter was missing and we went to the police together and reported the matter. Inside the police station, I gave him the number of the guy that will receive the ransom,” she said.

She said she regretted her actions and announced that she had reconciled with her husband.

The husband who confirmed that they had reconciled, added that his wife had never done such before.

The command also paraded other criminals including kidnappers and drug dealers, and also recovered over 600 parcels of Indian hemp.

The CP however said all the suspects would be charged for court upon completion of Investigations.

Related