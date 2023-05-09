Crimes: Security Forces Neutralize Two, Capture Four Alive in Anambra (Video)

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The security operatives in Anambra State have, again, recorded another feat, as they gunned down some of the criminal elements terrorizing the state and captured some others alive.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command DSP Ikenga Tochukwu revealed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

According to him, the security forces in the state gunned down two criminal elements along Usmusiome Nkpor, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, over the weekend while on routine patrol.

He said the security operatives had similarly intercepted and arrested another gang of four armed robbery/vandals in the act of vandalizing a truck suspected to have been stolen at Azu Ogbunike, in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read: “Following so much credible information to the Police Command from the residents of Anambra, there are so many joint operations ongoing with the security forces especially the vigilantes aimed at sustaining and enhancing safety in the State.

“These joint operations yielded a major positive development on 7/5/2023 by 8:45 pm, the operatives while on routine patrol along Usmusiome Nkpor, Idemili North L.G.A. intercepted a Gang of Four operating in an unregistered black Lexus SUV, recovered two locally made explosives, one Ak47 rifle, nine live 7.62 ammunition, four Ak47 magazines, charms and other incriminating items.

“The operatives during the gun duel with the criminals demobilized two of the gang members, while two others escape. Efforts are already emplaced to arrest other fleeing gang members.

“Also, earlier on the same date, by 4 pm, the operatives at Azu Ogbunike, Oyi L.G.A. arrested another gang of armed robbery/vandals in the act, vandalizing a truck suspected to have been stolen.

“The suspects are one Nwusulor Fidelis ‘m’ aged 51 years, Iloegunam Amobi ‘m’ aged 44 years, Solomon Akpagu ‘m’ aged 51 years and Chidiebere Innocent ‘m’ aged 28 years.

“They all confessed to the crime and they are currently helping the police with information on other syndicate members that dispossess innocent drivers of their trucks before bringing them to their criminal hideout at Azu Ogbunike.

“Further details shall be communicated.”

