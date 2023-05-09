Soldiers invade Jigawa NDLEA office to rescue colleague

A call has gone to the military authority to as a matter of urgency to fish out the perpetrators of the recent act of indescipline, insubordination and treespass meted against one soldier whom out of anger while intoxicated with illicit drugs on Monday morning invaded the premises of the anti-narcotic agency in Dutse in an attempt to free an arrested soldier for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs.

Making the plea while briefing Newsmen, a neighbor adjacent to NDLEA offices in jigawa state, Mal Haruna Dutse lamented as saying if least organizations such as the Army whom was expected to defend it’s territorial nation and it’s citizenry could allow it’s men to venture into indecency practices, it is most unfortunate.

According to him, the army should not afford to have people soiling it’s reputation, he avered.

Dutse was referring to the unfortunate incidence where on Monday morning some armed soldiers invaded the premises of the anti-narcotic agency in an attempt to free a soldier arrested for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs.

During the raid, our findings revealed that the suspected army men in mufty even though not armed were seen carrying heavy stick’s battle ready to face their counter force men the NDLEA officials in case of any eventuality but the NDLEA officers were caution by their superior’s not to retaliate.

This unrude behavior of the army have caused panic among residents of the G9 quarter’s, the surrounding neighbor’s to the NDLEA premises.

Another resident, Haruna Idris, has further said the soldiers, about ten in number, invaded the NDLEA office using sticks and other dangerous weapons in a desperate attempt to rescue their colleague who is in NDLEA’s detention.

The soldier was arrested on Sunday alongside other accomplices for allegedly selling illicit drugs at ‘Gindin Dinya,’ a popular joint spot in the city.

“The soldier came to the NDLEA facility holding clubs, knives, axes, and petrol threatening to burn down the NDLEA office if their colleague is not set free. They seized the phones of people who videoed them,” Mr Idris said.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the NDLEA in Jigawa State, Mr.Jerry Mathew, told reporters he had not been briefed about the incident. He declined further comment.

The army authority in Jigawa could not be reached immediately for comments.

The armed personnel of the NDLEA successfully foiled the attempt. The confrontation attracted the attention of passers-by which made the soldiers retreat.

popular social media influencer, ‘D Realists’, described the incident on Facebook as a setback in the war against drugs in Dutse.

“It’s quite unfortunate for an institution known for professionalism and discipline to engage in such an act.

This alarming incident requires immediate attention by authorities, no one should be above the law not even soldiers, especially on the issue of illegal drug possession and dealing, we see how these things are destroying our society and breading criminality.

“The least organizations to be found trying to defend it is the army, so we are calling on the army authority in Jigawa to fish out the perpetrators of those acts and bring them to justice the army should not afford to have people soiling its reputation,” D Realist said.

