Borno govt introduces new dress code for students

By Lateef Taiwo

The Director, Schools Management, Borno State Ministry of Education, Bukar

Mustapha-Umara, has confirmed that State Government has introduced a new dress code for Muslim students in government secondary schools across the state with effect from first term of the 2023/2024 session.

The Director, Bukar Mustapha-Umara, who made this known via a statement issued on Thursday, May 18. Which was made available to AljazirahNigerian in Maiduguri the state capital, said all director directed the principals of secondary schools to ensure total compliance to the new dress code

Umara noted that under the dress code, every student must always wear a trouser, quarter blouse, head tie, and himar (veil) in school.

According to him “This dressing code is compulsory for all Muslim female students all over our secondary schools in the state.

“But for the Christian female students, it is optional. They can remain with their present dress code or change to the trouser.”

He also called on parents and students to make adequate arrangements for the new school uniform before the commencement of the 2023/2024 academic sessions

