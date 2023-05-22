Bauchi NUJ Council Election and the Violation of Constitution – By Garba Adamu Gwangwangwan 

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is a professional organization that represents journalists and media practitioners in Nigeria. It was established with the aim of promoting professionalism, safeguarding the rights and welfare of journalists, and defending press freedom in the country.

The union was formed on March 15, 1955, in Lagos, Nigeria,it was initially known as the Nigeria Union of Pressmen and was established as a professional body to unite journalists and protect their interests.

At the inception , the NUJ focused on addressing the challenges faced by journalists in Nigeria, including poor working conditions, low wages, and lack of job security. The union also aimed to promote ethical journalism practices and professional standards among its members.

The NUJ over the years have witnessed significant Growth and development in membership and influence. It expanded its presence across Nigeria, establishing state councils and branches in different regions of the country. The union also became a member of international organizations such as the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).

Nonetheless, the Bauchi state council of the NUJ have achieved alot in core values and the idle in formation the union under the leadership who pilot the affairs of the union in state .

In furtherance of discharging it’s function the state working committee at it congress meeting which held on the 17th May 2023 at council Secretariat in Bauchi alot of issues has been discussed which among but not limited to, the forthcoming election of NUJ in state which slated to hold in couple of months this year’s.

The relevance of the above is underscore by the disire of SWC to lay a solid foundation for seamless transition of power by strictly adhere to the 2023 NUJ amended constitution.

Constitutional amendments are typically undertaken by organizations to address emerging challenges, update governance structures, or reflect changing circumstances. Amendments may involve changes to the organization’s objectives, membership criteria, leadership positions, decision-making processes, or any other relevant provisions.

Evidently to enhance professionalism and attain a greater height for practicing journalist in Nigeria, base on the current review constitution of the union instead of National Diploma (ND) the minimum entry qualification for journalism practice in Nigeria is now first degree and higher national diploma or its equivalent.

Also, the NUJ at its special delegate conference session in Kano has expunge the members of staff of ministry of information, National orientation agency (NOA) as non practicing journalist henceforth from been accorded the union membership.

The NUJ 2023 amended constitution concurred that local government public relations officers should no longer handed the membership status.

Moreover on the issue of Bauchi State council of the NUJ forthcoming election, the state working committee has been in the process with left footing with little or no compliance with the amended constitution for instance the law enunciated that, the credentials committee at the state council level shall be nominated by the state congress subject to the approval of national Secretariat in that regard the last congress meeting held at the NUJ Secretariat Bauchi SWC announced the names of the electoral committee without seeking for the approval of the congress. Despite drawing the attention of the Chairman by some concern members he followed mob action to adopt it.

As matter of urgency the National working committee under the leadership of Chief Chris Isiguzo to intervene with a view to provide a level playing ground and mitigate any act that would jeopardize the reputation of the union from novice and self centered people who want to actualize their personal ambition.

Garba Adamu Gwangwangwan wrote from Bauchi, adamugarba0079@gmail.com