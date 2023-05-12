ASUU slams Buhari for loan request amount days to quit govt

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the N368.7bn ($800m) loan request of President Mohammadu Buhari from the Senate as a misplaced priority.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU national president stated this while speaking on Thursday at maiden Alumni Home-Coming, Award Presentation Ceremony and launch of a N100 Million Ultra Modern Virtual Classroom by Faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

He said the request was clear demonstration of less importance Buhari-led administration attached to education.

Buhari on Wednesday wrote to the Senate, asking it to approve a new loan request of $800million to be utilized to scale up the National Social Safety Net Programme to be sourced from the World Bank.

But the ASUU chair said the amount of money that led to the union’s 8-months old strike was a far cry to the loan being requested by the President.

