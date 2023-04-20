Woman drags husband to court for refusing taking her to Saudi Arabia

A 45-year-old woman, Karima Nuhu has drag her husband, Musa Falalu, to a Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna, for allegedly failing to take her to Saudi Arabia.

The complainant who resides in Rigasa area of Kaduna told the court on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that she had been married to Falalu for four years during which he provided her with food for only two months.

“He told me that he lost his job as a driver but had secured another one in Saudi Arabia, urging me to be patient while promising to take me along.