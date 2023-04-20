Binani opens up on N2b bribe to INEC Officials

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Dahiru who is also known as Binani has said she is a democrat and will never subvert a democratic process.

Recall that after a controversial declaration by Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the poll, a purported video of his surfaced online showing the INEC REC confessing to receiving a N2 billion bribe to announce Binani as the winner.

But reacting to the claim via a statement late on Tuesday, the female politician said she is not into do-or-die politics.