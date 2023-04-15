Tinubu begs Nigerians to avoid violence during today’s supplementary elections

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged voters to shun violence in the supplementary elections in today’s supplementary elections.

Supplementary governorship elections will hold in Adamawa and Kebbi states, five senatorial districts, and 31 federal and 58 state assembly constituencies.

Tinubu in a statement on Friday noted that the supplementary election is as important as the first set of elections, the Presidential and National Assembly poll which held on February 25 and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election held on March 18.