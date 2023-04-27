Tension as assassinated Obosi town union boss is buried amidst tears

The monarch noted that they have submitted the names of the bandits and the rampaging cultists to law enforcement agencies for arrest, questioning and possibly halting of their nefarious activities in the area, adding that they are appealing to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and heads of security agencies in the state, including the police, DSS, Army, Navy to come to their rescue before these deadly cultists wipe out the entire citizenry, particularly now that the royal cabinet in conjunction with the town union have submitted the names of the bandits to the enforcement agencies.
But during his burial yesterday at his Ire Village, Obosi, the leader of Obosi Youth Council, OYC, Tochukwu Obienu prayed that henceforth, no leader of Obosi would die on seat again as Okolo did.
According to Obienu, Obosi youths are invoking the gods of the land to deal ruthlessly with all the evil spirits and evil persons who have been propagating the spirits of deaths in Obosi land.
Okolo’s first son, Chukwudi, flanked by his cousin, Obi Mozie noted that his father’s death, though very painful, has brought firm and honour to the family in particular, and Obosi in general, adding that it was because his late father was not willing to compromise his integrity that the assassins went after him.