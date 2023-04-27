Tension as assassinated Obosi town union boss is buried amidst tears

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Palpable tension yesterday pervaded the burial ceremony of Chief Ikechukwu Okolo, President-General of Obosi town union who was assassinated by yet-to-be identified persons at Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state on January 2, this year.

The traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka Eze Obosi III had shortly after Okolo’s assassination, disclosed that himself, his cabinet members and other law abiding citizens of Obosi Ancient Kingdom knew the identities of notorious cultists in the community who assassinated him.

Igwe Iweka who made the disclosure in his palace, stated that it was the same notorious cultists that assassinated Okolo in cold blood on January 2, which created tension in the area for upward of two days, lamenting that the activities of the cultists have become too inexplicable that the law abiding citizens of Obosi no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, to the extent that they kill and maim people almost on daily basis.

The monarch noted that they have submitted the names of the bandits and the rampaging cultists to law enforcement agencies for arrest, questioning and possibly halting of their nefarious activities in the area, adding that they are appealing to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and heads of security agencies in the state, including the police, DSS, Army, Navy to come to their rescue before these deadly cultists wipe out the entire citizenry, particularly now that the royal cabinet in conjunction with the town union have submitted the names of the bandits to the enforcement agencies. But during his burial yesterday at his Ire Village, Obosi, the leader of Obosi Youth Council, OYC, Tochukwu Obienu prayed that henceforth, no leader of Obosi would die on seat again as Okolo did. According to Obienu, Obosi youths are invoking the gods of the land to deal ruthlessly with all the evil spirits and evil persons who have been propagating the spirits of deaths in Obosi land. Okolo’s first son, Chukwudi, flanked by his cousin, Obi Mozie noted that his father’s death, though very painful, has brought firm and honour to the family in particular, and Obosi in general, adding that it was because his late father was not willing to compromise his integrity that the assassins went after him.

