Six suspected kidnappers apprehended in Nassarawa state

BY SULE TAHIR

Officials of Nassarawa Eggon unit of Vigilante’s on Monday have successfully arrested six suspected kidnappers in their hideouts.

The group invaded their hideout at Tudun Waya, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and also rescued seven abducted victims during the raid.

The suspects were said to be responsible for the recent spate of kidnapping-for-ransom along the Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Lafia road.

It was also gathered that after their arrest, the six suspects were taken to the state Police Headquarters, Lafia for further investigation and prosecution.

The feat achieved by the Vigilante attracted cheers from residents of the area who trooped out to watch as the suspects were conveyed to Lafia.

One of the residents of the area who spoke to our correspondent on the incident, Bawa Ibrahim, expressed gratitude to the VGN operatives for their efforts towards ensuring peace in the area.

He said, “We are happy with the development today because, for some time now, we have not been sleeping with our two eyes closed, but I believe that with the arrest of the six suspected bandits, we will start enjoying peace in the area.”

When contacted to get the reaction of the Nasarawa State Police Command on the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, simply said, “I can’t confirm their arrest at this moment because the command is yet to be notified.”

