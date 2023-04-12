Again: Gunmen Murder Police Officer In Imo – Abandons Corpse In The Bush

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen have killed an Inspector of police in Imo State, Augustine Ukegbu.

A police source who pleaded anonymity revealed to 247-ureports that the police inspector, was killed at Umuoshike Ogbor in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state when he went home to celebrate the Easter with his family.

One of the sources who doesn’t want to be mentioned told our correspondent that the inspector was kidnapped from his house upon his arrival from his base in Owerri and was later found dead in a bush along Mbutu in the Aboh Mbaise LGA.

He said; “inspector Augustine Ukegbu who was serving at Orji police divisional headquarters went home to celebrate the Easter with his family at Aboh Mbaise. Around 11pm on April 8, some gunmen riding in a Lexus jeep came and kidnapped him from his house in the village.

“The abduction was reported at Oke Ovoro police Division. The Jeep he was kidnapped with was later found abandoned long the Mbutu Road in Aboh Mbaise. Police men visited the scene and the surrounding bush was searched and the inspector’s corpse was found.”

The source revealed that the inspector’s corpse had been deposited in a mortuary in the area by some police operatives and the Lexus jeep he was kidnapped in recovered by his colleagues.

Another source who was embittered with the killing of the cop said that he saw the slain inspector in Owerri the day he was travelling to the village.

According to him ” I saw Inspector Augustine in Owerri and he told me he was travelling to celebrate the Easter with his family at Mbaise. We exchange pleasantries and I wished him journey mercy. He was serving at Orji police divisional and had served at the headquarters in Owerri. He was an operative of SWAT( Special Weapons and Tactics) Department. I am saddened by his death.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, told Newsmen that the command had commenced investigation into the kidnap and killing of the Inspector.

