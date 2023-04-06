Indict Tinubu Under Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act

Advertisement

April 5, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Professor Pat Obiefule; Mr Chijike Ndukwu, Chief Franklin Ekechukwu – info.nacjd@gmail.com

Letter to;

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

US Congress

Secretary Tony Blinken, US Department of State

Theme: NIGERIA: Democracy under Siege-our case and demands!

The soul of Nigeria whose Diasporans constitute one of the largest immigrant contributors to the US economy, is under heavy attack by a political party turned terrorist organization, the All Progressive Congress (APC). The democracy of the largest growing economy in Africa is in grave danger. Our democratic principles and practices are being brazenly raped. The evidence is overwhelming.

During the presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on February 25, 2023, non-APC voters, were grossly disenfranchised by the APC-led government, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mahmood and some other party chieftains like River State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Mr. Tinubu (who was convicted of narcotic charges in Chicago and not qualified to contest the election) engaged the services of the APC terrorist thugs to attack non-APC voters and disrupt the voting exercise. The thugs carried away ballot boxes, tore voters ballot papers, injured some voters, and killed some.

INEC brazenly violated the electoral laws and their own rules by failing to upload election results in real time at the polling units as promised to the voters. And most audaciously announced not only election results even for areas where election did not take place, but also announced Tinubu as the winner and president-elect.

While the shocked and disenfranchised Nigerian voters bemoaned the charade dubbed presidential election of February 25, 2023, the worst gubernatorial and state assembly election heist took place on March 18, 2023. We experienced an exponential increase in criminal activities. People flogged, beaten, macheted, shot, prevented from casting their votes and others’ votes trashed, torn and burnt by the APC terrorist thugs.

Every international election monitoring organization including the AU, EU & the IRI/NDI rejected the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling APC during these elections.

In light of the foregoing, we urge you to use your good offices in any diplomatic or legal way necessary to help us prevent those enemies of our democracy from tearing it down. We hereby demand as follows;

Let the Peoples’ Votes Count: INEC must revert to counting all votes cast, tabulated and announced at the polling booths on February 25, 2023 presidential elections and strictly follow their guidelines and the 2022 Electoral Law as amended.

The INEC Chairman must step aside.

Return of the Peoples’ Mandate: It is obvious that the INEC declared winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the elections. Mr. Tinubu did not meet the 25% of votes cast in Abuja, and therefore could not have been declared winner in the first place.

No Presidential Inauguration on May 29, 2023. Mr. Tinubu has an outrageous political baggage and his inauguration while these issues persist in court would be a major affront to Nigerians and the Nigerian Constitution.

Visa Ban: All Nigerian individuals and their immediate family who participated in the rape of democracy during these elections must be placed on an indefinite US Visa ban. A list of these individuals is attached.

The Joint NDI/IRI International Observer Mission to Nigeria Presidential and Legislative Elections Recommendation must be adopted by INEC implemented in full.

The Global Magnitsky Act and the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act: These two United States Acts must be preferred of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), The Presidency, Governors, other Nigerians and INEC Officials who participated in the sham election with attendant Human Rights violations, killings, violence and ethnic profiling.

The Nigerian Judiciary: Judges who participate in the various Election Tribunals and corruptly issue questionable judgments must be so treated like the corrupt politicians.

That the United States Government must withhold any form of official recognition to Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he did not win the election.

That the United States of America should stand with the people of Nigeria and millions of Nigerian-Americans in the quest for a Democracy and Rule of Law.

We ask the international community not to watch Nigeria become a failed or criminal state, because the world will feel it!



The NACJD is a non-partisan US-based. Research and Good Governance advocacy non-profit organization, that educates the US Government, the Congress, and the policy-making community to influence US policies on Nigeria.

APPENDIX:

WE HEREBY SUBMIT THE FOLLOWING LIST OF NAMES FOR VARIOUS US SANCTIONS

SANCTION UNDER FOREIGN NARCOTIC KINGKIN DESIGNATION ACT MR BOLA AHMED TINUBU



US VISA BAN TO INCLUDE WIVES, CHILDREN & RELATIVES

INEC CHAIRMAN & NATIONAL COMMISSIONERS

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman Prof Sam. Olugbadebo Olumekun Prof. Rhoda Gumus Retired Major Gen Modibbo Alkali Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi Mohammed Kudu Haruna Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu Barrister Festus Okoye Dr. Baba Bila Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru Prof. Sani Muhammad Adam SAN Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi

STATE RESIDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSIONERS

Adamawa State: Barr. Nuhu Yunusa Akwa Ibom State: Cyril Omorogbe Anambra State: Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agu Bauchi State: Mohammed Bulama Nura Bayelsa: Mr. Emmanuel Alex-Hart Benue State: Prof. Samuel G. Egwu Borno State: Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim Cross River State: Prof Gabriel Yomere Delta State: Rev Monday Udoh Tom. Ebonyi State: Onyeka Pauline Ugochi Edo State: Obo O. Effanga Ekiti State: Prof. Ayobami Salami Enugu State: Dr. Chukwuemeka J. Chukwu FCT: Yahaya Bello Gombe State: Umar Ibrahim Imo State: Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu Jigawa State: Prof. Muhammad L. Bashar

Kaduna State: Ahmed Bello Mahmud Kano State: Amb. Abdu Abdussamadu Zango Katsina State: Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim Kebbi State: Barr. Ahmad Bello Mahmud (Admin Sec) Kogi State: Dr. Hale Longpet Kwara State: Malam Attahiru Madami Lagos State: Mr. Olusegun Agbaje Nasarawa State: Dr. Uthman A. Ajidagba Niger State: Alhaji Ahmed Yusha’u Garki Ogun State: Niyi Ijalaye Osun State: Dr. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke Ondo State: Mr. Oyekola Oyelami Oyo State: Dr Adeniran Tella Plateau State: Dr. Agundu Oliver Tersoo River State: Obo Effanga/ Johnson Sinikiem Sokoto State: Dr. Nura Ali Taraba State: Alh. Umar Mukhtar Gajiram Yobe State: Ibrahim Abdullahi Zamfara State: Prof. Saidu Ahmad Babura

STATE/FCT COLLATION OFFICERS /ELECTORAL RETURNING OFFICERS

Adamawa: Professor Muhammad Laminu Mele Akwa Ibom: Professor Emmanuel Adigio Vice-chancellor Nigeria Maritime University Bauchi: Professor Abdulkarim Mohammed Vice-chancellor Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State Bayelsa: Professor Lilian Salami Vice-chancellor University of Benin Benue: Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta Vice-chancellor Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger State, Borno: Professor Jude Rabo Vice-chancellor Federal University Wukari Cross River: Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh Vice-chancellor Federal University of Petroleum Resources

Effurun

Delta: Professor Owuneri Abraham Georgewill Vice-chancellor University of Porth Harcourt Ebonyi: Professor Charles Arinze Igwe Vice-chancellor University of Nigeria Nsukka Edo: Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo Vice-chancellor University of Uyo Akwa Ibom Ekiti: Professor Akeem Lasisi Vice-chancellor Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun Gombe: Professor Maimuna Waziri Vice-chancellor Federal University, Gashua Jigawa: Professor Arma-Ya’u Hamisu Bichi Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State

Kaduna: Professor Saleh Ado Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Kano: Professor Sulieman Bilbis Othman Danfodio University Sokoto State Katsina: Professor Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau Vice-chancellor Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, Kebbi: Professor Usman Saidu Kogi: Professor Wahab Egbenwole Vice-chancellor University of Ilorin Kwara: Professor Paul Annune Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (formerly Federal University of

Agriculture) Lagos: Professor Adenike Oladiji Vice-chancellor Federal University of Technology Akure

Nasarawa: Professor Ishaya Tanko Vice-chancellor University of Jos Niger: Professor Clement Allawa Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration University of Abuja Ogun: Professor Kayode Adebowale Vice-chancellor University of Ibadan Ondo: Professor Abayomi Fashina Vice-chancellor Federal University Oye-Ekiti Osun: Professor Tolulope Ogunsola Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Oyo: Professor Olusola Kehinde Vice-chancellor Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta Plateau: Professor Shehu Abdulrahman Federal University, Lafia Rivers: Professor Williams Addias Vice-chancellor Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State Sokoto: Professor Muhammadu Kabir Bala Vice-chancellor Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Taraba: Professor Mohammad Ahmad Abdullaziz Vice-chancellor Abubakar Tafawabalewa University

Bauchi (ATBU), Yobe: Professor Umaru Pate Vice-chancellor Federal University Kashere Gombe State

Zamfara: Professor Kashim Shehu FCT: Professor Olayemi Akinwumi Vice-chancellor Federal University Lokoja

OTHER KEY ELECTION RIGGING ENABLERS

Governor Of Rivers State: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike Governor Of Imo State: Senator Hope Uzodinma Governor of Kogi State: Yahaya Bello INEC ICT Director: Engr. Paul Omokore Olufemi Odunbiyi (former Commissioner of Science and Technology in Lagos State and APC chieftain) Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, (aka MC Oluomo) Former Governor of Ekiti State: Ayo Fayose Former Aviation Minister: Femi Fani Kayode President-elect, Bola Tinubu Spokesperson: Bayo Onanuga APC Campaign Council Spokesman: Festus Keyamo

Dr. Nnaemeka Ogbene, INEC Returning Officer, Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State Lagos State Commissioner of Police: Idowu Omohunwa River State Commissioner of Police: Okon Effiong Okon Enugu State Commissioner of Police: Ahmed Ammani Delta State Commissioner of Police: Ari Muhammed Ali Anambra State Commissioner of Police: Echeng Echeng Imo State Commissioner of Police: Rabiu Hussani Kogi State Commissioner of Police: Chuka Egbuka Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police: Maiyaki Muhammed Baba Kaduna State Commissioner of Police: Yekini Ayoku Kano State Commissioner of Police: Abubakar Lawal Borno State Commissioner of Police: Abdu Umar Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed Chief Tony Chukwu, Umueze 1, Ehime Mbano Mr Tony Otuonye, Abia State

