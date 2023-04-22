Tinubu not on sickbed, Orji Kalu insists

Advertisement

The health status of Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu has been a topic of much speculation recently, with rumours circulating that he is unwell and receiving medical treatment.

However, Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has dismissed these claims, stating that Tinubu is not currently in a sick bed. Kalu made these remarks during a celebration of Mass in Abuja to mark his 63rd birthday.

“Our President-elect is not sick,” he stated unequivocally. “It is not true that he’s sick. I don’t want to say much. He is in good health; he is himself.” Kalu went on to recount a conversation he had with a colleague about Tinubu’s health.

“One of my colleagues said yesterday he heard that the President-elect, Tinubu, was in the hospital,” Kalu explained. “I told him the incoming president was not in the hospital; it is not true that he is in the hospital.

We argued. I told him the President-elect was okay.” The rumours about Tinubu’s health began to circulate on March 22 when reports claimed that he had been secretly flown out of Nigeria for medical treatment.

Tinubu had reportedly taken ill after months of uninterrupted political campaigning. However, his media team quickly denied these reports, stating that the President-elect had merely travelled to Paris and London to rest.

