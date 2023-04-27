Nnamdi Kalu Appears In Supreme Court– FG Files Nine New Grounds Against His Release

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The apex court also granted leave to the Federal Government to include these nine new grounds as part of its amended notice of appeal dated 28th October 2022.

The Supreme Court has granted leave to the Federal Government to bring nine new grounds of appeal against the release of pro-Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

A five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro granted the leave on Thursday while ruling on the motion by the counsel to the Federal Government, Mister Tijani Gadzali.

At the resumed hearing, Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome, informed the court of his motions seeking for bail of his client and another seeking for his transfer to the Kuje Correctional Facility to get proper medical attention citing his failing health at the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking on the motion for the transfer of Kanu out of the custody of the DSS, the Federal Government’s counsel prayed for an adjournment to file a counter affidavit, stating that he just took over the matter.

As it seems likely that hearing the motion, particularly that seeking the transfer of Nnamdi Kanu may likely delay the hearing of the main suit, the court advised Ozekhome to withdraw the pending motions and enable him to focus on the main appeal.

The court subsequently fixed May 11 for a hearing on the pending motion and the main appeal.

Recall that the Appeal court had on October 13, 2022, cleared Kanu of Alleged treason and terrorism charges against him after dismissing the remaining six counts levelled against him by the Federal Government.

The Appeal Court panel faulted the process of extraditing him back to Nigeria from Kenya on grounds of it being in breach of international protocol.

Another panel of the same court, however, on the 28th of October 2022, reversed its earlier decision ordering a stay of execution pending a hearing and determination of the appeal of the supreme court.

