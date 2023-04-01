Jigawa govt to recruit the services of 60 Doctors

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of jigawa state has directed for the immediate employment of 32 medical students who recently passed their Medical and Dental Examinations.

The Governor gave the directive while the students visited his office to extend their appreciation for the support and opportunity he give them based on merits.

The 32 students were among the 60 students sponsored by the state government to study medicine in China six years ago and now came back to Jigawa state after graduation.

While shading more light on the recruitment, the Permanent Secretary, Jigawa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Salisu Muazu Sa’id, the 32 students are now doing their housemanship training at Rashid Shekoni teaching hospital and Federal medical center Birninkudu of the state.

He noted that the remaining 28 graduates will also join the training after passing their Medical and Dental Council Examination.

He added that the doctors are already on the state government allowance according to the bond they signed with the state government.

On his side, the State Commissioner for Information Youth Sport and Culture, Hon Bala Ibrahim stated that besides the sixty students who graduated this year, the state government had also sponsored 160 students to study various medical courses in Sudan last year, out of which 100 were females.

According to him, the policy was aimed at producing manpower that will manage the newly constructed and upgrade primary and tertiary health facilities in the state for making basic healthcare services accessible and affordable for all.

In their response, through Dr. Abdul Rahman Wada Jahun the students have promised to reciprocate the gesture by serving the state to the best of their ability.

