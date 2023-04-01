Jigawa Governor elect, Mal. Umar Namadi

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru Adam has presented a certificate of return to jigawa state governor-elect and his deputy, Engineer Aminu Usman Gumel while INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Muhammad Lawal presented the certificate to twenty-seven state Assembly members.

He, however, thanked all stakeholders for their cooperation in the successful conduct of the elections in the state.

While speaking after receiving the certificate the governor-elect, Malam Umar Namadi promised to do his best to keep all the promises he made during his campaign.

“We thank you for finding us worthy to steer the affairs of the state in the next four years to come, I assure you that we will do our best to ensure that we fulfil all of our campaign promises”

“I want to tell you that we’ve accepted the mandate you gave to us, however, I want to urge you to be watchful over us by encouraging us where we do right and drawing our attention where we go astray,” Namadi said.

Malam Umar Namadi, was declared winner of the 18th March, gubernatorial elections in Jigawa, havingd defeated three other contenders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Mustapha Sule Lamido,and the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP candidate’s, Mal. Aminu Ringim.

The mammoth gathering was presented at the INEC headquarters in Dutse, the state capital and as graced by prominent personalities including APC Chieftains, business community, the civil servants among other politicians,witnessed mass gatherings from the party’s stakeholders, among Other’s.

Related