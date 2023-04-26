Gunmen Attack Abuja: 29 abducted, several others sustain injuries

No fewer than 29 persons were said to be abducted in a fresh attack carried out by gunmen in the Kwali Area Council of the nation’s, Abuja.
Kidnappers have consistently targeted the city’s outliers but often make incursions into parts of Kubwa and Pyakasa, which are closer to the main city.
Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abani Area Councils are often the worst-hit, with the Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC also occasionally targeted by bandits.
However, on Tuesday night, gunmen were said to have stormed Yewuti village; the hometown of the immediate-past vice chairman of Kwali Area Council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti where they raided eight houses and made away with 29 people including men, housewives and children.
Two of the victims, Mrs Zainab Umar and Mrs Aisha Zubairu, reportedly escaped from their abductors while being led into the bush.
According to reports, some of those kidnapped include Idris Mohammed, Abdullahi Zubairu, Sani S. Magani, Peter Modu, Ibrahim Mamman, Yellow Abdulrasheed, Musa Suleiman, Simbiya Ishaku, Sumaiya Ibrahim, Muktari Yunusa and Mohammed Yeluwa and Rahmat Shagari.
Others are Sumaiya Abubakar Yelwa, Mohammed Yelwa, Maimuna Muhammad, Hussaini Ya Nda Agyana, Hamza Ibrahim, Lantana Yunusa, Nabila Agyana, Rufai Salihu, Nafisa Aminu, Kasimu Adamu, Abako Adamu, Abdulyakin Aliyu, Lukman Aliyu, Rahina Audu, Abdulrazak Usman, Sadiya Usman, Darius Samuel and Japheth Osu.
In a similar report, the Anambra State Police Command has debunked the claim of the abduction of a Catholic priest along Afor junction, Nnobi road.
The state police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the command’s operatives received information on an abandoned white Lexus jeep along Afor market junction, which they took back to one of the police bases in the state.
“The owner of the jeep came to the station with proof of ownership, and the vehicle was released to him.
“The victim claimed to have been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified men and was dispossessed of his personal belongings before his release.
“The man who claimed to have been abducted and dispossessed of his belongings before his released is reportedly not a Catholic priest or a cleric,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, Tochukwu explained that the investigation is still ongoing as the command wishes to state that the information gathered shows that he is not a priest.