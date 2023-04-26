Gunmen Attack Abuja: 29 abducted, several others sustain injuries

No fewer than 29 persons were said to be abducted in a fresh attack carried out by gunmen in the Kwali Area Council of the nation’s, Abuja.

Kidnappers have consistently targeted the city’s outliers but often make incursions into parts of Kubwa and Pyakasa, which are closer to the main city.

Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abani Area Councils are often the worst-hit, with the Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC also occasionally targeted by bandits.