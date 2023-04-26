Imo: Women Make Fresh Demand – Urge All Parties To Reserve Deputy Gov’ship Slot For Their Kind

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Women operating under the aegis of Imo Women Matter(IWM) have demanded that the deputy governorship slot of the major political parties in Imo State be reserved for their kind.

The IWM made the demand in letters addressed to the major political parties namely the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC, Labour Party, LP, and African Democratic Congress, ADC.

The letters are signed by wife of Ondo State governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Barr. Ngozi Njoku, a former Commissioner for Health, Princess Calista Anene and Mrs. Nneke-Iyke..

The group urged the parties to nominate females as their deputy governorship candidates for the November 11,2023 poll in the state.

The women regretted that the parties picked only men as governorship candidates thereby showing gender insensitivity.

They argued that the nomination of women for deputy governorship position in the parties will enhance the chances of the parties at the poll.

The group said; “This timely request is in the honest belief that such step would not only give you electoral advantages but will also promote a sense of belonging, participation and engender peace and progress in Imo State.

“We are aware that your party manifesto is rich on provisions for gender balance and inclusions.

“This is the time for your political party to walk the talk in Imo State and include at least one Imo Woman on the ballot.

“While your expeditious consideration is anticipated, please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards, always.”

