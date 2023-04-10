Abducted Nassarawa former dep gov regains freedom after N4m ransom

Former deputy governor of Nasarawa state Prof Onje Gye-Wado, who was abducted on Thursday night, has been released after a ransom of N4 million.

Gye-Wado was on Thursday, April 6, 2023, kidnapped from his country home in Rinza, near Wamba, headquarters of Wamba local government area of the state.

His kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N70 million, but the family negotiated from N2 million and later N3.5 million, eventually paying N4 million before he was released.