FG suspends plan to removal of fuel subsidy

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended plans to remove fuel subsidy by June this year.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ahmed Zaniab gave the indication shortly after the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting, chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

She said the NEC, which comprises State Governors deliberated on the issue extensively and came to the conclusion that it will not be wise to remove subsidy as soon as the new administration is trying to settle down to governance.