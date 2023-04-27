Nigeria’s insecurity would have been worse without Buhari’s intervention- Adesina

BY SULE TAHIR.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina has said there’s great improvement in the administration under his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari.
Adesina disclosed this on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in an interview with the Channels Television.
According to him, Buhari made Nigeria safer in the past eight years of his administration.
He explained that Nigeria’s insecurity would have been worse without Buhari’s intervention.
“In 2014, Nigeria’s armed forces were rated seventh in Africa regarding combat readiness and equipment. Today, we are fourth because the President had spent a lot in equipping the military, training and moral boosting. Our efforts were windless as, in 2015, the country had four or five serviceable aircraft. Do you know how many scores we have today, including Super Tucano and other sophisticated aircraft?
“Yes, it has done well because it would have been worse. As of 2015, how many bombs go off in Abuja daily? Could you go to church without being searched? Would you go to the recreational centre without a bomb detector being used on you? The recreation places were empty.
“You saw the last Sallah about a week ago; you saw durbar, horse riding and other celebrations, even in Borno”.
Meanwhile, the state of insecurity in Nigeria has been a source of serious concern since the emergence of Buhari in 2015. From banditry and terrorism in the North to unknown gunmen and kidnapping in the South, insecurity has continued to claim the lives of Nigerians.