Nigeria’s insecurity would have been worse without Buhari’s intervention- Adesina

In terms of arming the military, this administration has done well because if it did not, by now, Nigeria would have been overrun by so many insecurity challenges, banditry, insurgency and terrorism.

“Yes, it has done well because it would have been worse. As of 2015, how many bombs go off in Abuja daily? Could you go to church without being searched? Would you go to the recreational centre without a bomb detector being used on you? The recreation places were empty.

“You saw the last Sallah about a week ago; you saw durbar, horse riding and other celebrations, even in Borno”.

Meanwhile, the state of insecurity in Nigeria has been a source of serious concern since the emergence of Buhari in 2015. From banditry and terrorism in the North to unknown gunmen and kidnapping in the South, insecurity has continued to claim the lives of Nigerians.