Powerful Diaspora Org. Backs Ogunewe for Imo State Labour Party Guber Candidate

Advertisement

Washington, DC.- (Friday 14, 2023). Few days from today, delegates of the Labour Party in Imo State will be heading to a State Congress to nominate the governorship candidate of the party from among so many candidates with varying strengths and weaknesses, for the November 2023 Governorship election in Imo State.

Going by the “street combat” type of election day rigging, maiming and intimidation introduced into the political annals of Nigeria by the terroristic All Progressive Congress Party (APC) in the last two elections, and the unique security challenges of killings and kidnappings introduced by the Hope Uzodinma Administration in Imo State, these delegates have only one option in this nomination.

In our considered opinion, the only candidate who has what it takes to summon “institutional force” and attendant esprit de coup to give the nauseating Hope Uzodinma Gang of crooks in Imo State a run for their money is Retired General Lincoln Ogunewe period!

Apart from this, Retired General Ogunewe is an astute administrator, credible and authentic personality who could summon needed goodwill in Nigeria and outside Nigeria for the good of Imo State.

In other words, the Labour Party delegates must realize that they will be making this choice for themselves, their families and those of the suppressed people of Imo State who have been subjected to inhuman conditions by the terroristic Administration of Hope Uzodinma.

Any departure from the solemn duty to give Imo the only option that could shatter the crippling shackles of Hope Uzodinma will be regretted sooner than later.

For those aspirants who are allegedly fronting for Hope Uzodinma, we sympathize with you and your families. We hope you would take responsibility for the blood of many young people shed under Hope Uzodinma and that foisting him on Imo State again would consolidate your date with karma for you and your generations.



The Imo Diaspora Coalition for Justice and Democracy (IDCJD) urges all Labour Party delegates to return Retired General Lincoln Ogunewe as the Labour Party Candidate for Governor of Imo State come November 2023 Governorship election in Imo State.

The IDCJD is the premier, US-based Civil Society Organization of Imo State citizens, established to promote good governance, protect the civil, human, religious and cultural rights of Imolites across the world.

–

Imo Diaspora Coalition for Justice & Democracy

For More Information: Prof. Eddie Oparaoji; Chijike K Ndukwu; info.nacjd@gmail.com

(631) 210 6625

Related