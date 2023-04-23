A 37 year elected House of Rep. Member, late Maihanci passes on

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

THE death has occured of a 37 year old House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba State, Isma’ila Maihanchi.

The deceased died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness at the age of 37.

Late Maihanci won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A family source told our reporter that the deceased died in Abuja and his remains would be laid to rest according to Islamic rites later in the day.

