NEMA Receives 152 Returnees From Libya

BY SULE TAHIR

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 152 Nigerian returnees from Libya through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.Zonal Coordinator for South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement.

Farinloye said the returnees departed Libya aboard a chartered Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG Buraq Aircraft.

The victims who arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Lagos airport consist of 54 adult females, 73 adult males and children.

On ground to receive them were NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, alongside officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Refugee Commission, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force.

“The profiles of the returnees indicate that 54 adult females, 7 children and 3 infant females were brought back,” the statement read.

“Also 73 adult males with medical cases, 8 male children and 7 infants male were among the batch.

“International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Nigeria Embassy in Libya collaborated to assist the stranded Nigerians back home after their failed attempts to cross over the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.”

