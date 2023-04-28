2023 guber: Kaduna PDP expresses confidence to reclaim mandate at election petition tribunal

Advertisement

By Israel Yusuf, Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has appealed to its supporters across Kaduna State that it would soon reclaim it governorship mandate at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The State PDP governorship candidate, Mohammed Isah Ashiru had approached the tribunal to challenge the victory of Uba Sani at the governorship polls, insisting that he (Ashiru) won the election, but was allegedly robbed of victory by the APC.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Alberah Catoh and issued to newsmen in on Friday,said “it is often said that no matter how long the night tarries, morning would come.”

According to him, “Uba Sani, therefore, may continue to run or attempt to evade the judicial service of the governorship election petition by the PDP but can not hide.”

“We thank the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for granting our request for a substituted service to Uba Sani. When you conspire to thwart the outcome of an election against the choice of the people, you shouldn’t be afraid to defend the stolen mandate in court”.

“We assure the people of the state of our resolve to recover the mandate freely given to our candidate and party in the March 18 governorship election.”

“Let us continue to show support to the party, remain calm, and also pray that God will grant their Lordships the wisdom to continue to do the right thing always,” he stated.

