YPP pulls out of Benue governorship election, supports PDP candidate, Titus Uba

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Young People Party, (YPP), Benue State chapter has pulled out of the rescheduled Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

The party said it has collapsed its structure to work for the ruling People Democratic Party, (PDP), in the forthcoming elections.

The Chairman of the party, Dr Hough Gwadue, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Makurdi.

He said it is the decision of the party in the state to pull out of the governorship election and work for the PDP candidate for the survival, development and progress of the state.

Gwadue said the party have endorsed the governorship candidate of the PDP, Titus Uba adding that the two parties will be working together to win the polls come March 18, 2023.

According to him the decision to endorse the PDP candidate came out of an emergency meeting held by the party officials from the 23 LGAs of the state on Thursday.

The Chairman said said they took the decision in good faith and with wisdom in a bid to avert their own disaster, by aligning with the PDP in the area of governorship election.

He said that they are aware that YPP, if standing alone would not be able to poll the required voted hence their decision.

He said the government of the PDP has done very well in many areas especially security, in preventing the annihilation of the Benue people by the marauding herdsmen.

He urged their members to give their support to the PDP governorship candidate to enable him emerge victorious in the election.