Old naira notes: Impeach Buhari now for contempt of court, SNPM tells NASS

By Chuks Eke

Members of the national assembly have been called upon to begin an impeachment proceeding against President Muhammadu Buhari for his refusal to obey the recent Supreme Court judgement which ordered him to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to approve the circulation of old N500 and N1000 notes side by side with the new notes till December 31, this year.

The call was contained in a press statement issued yesterday by the Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate, SNPM.

In the statement signed by its President, Augustine Chukwudum, SNPM contended that Buhari refusal to heed to the apex court judgement is more or less an insult, dictatorial and an impeachable offence.

According to the group, “how can Buhari fold hisvhsnds and watch innocent Nigerians dying of hunger by denying them access to their money in the bank in the name of cashless policy, naira swap, vote-buying and all sorts of jargons?”

“We hereby call on Nigerians to signal their representatives in the national assembly to append their signatures in an impeachment proceeding against Buhari, because of this evil policy”.