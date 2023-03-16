Voting APGA Candidates, a Best Way to Repay Soludo’s Good Works —Nwabunwanne

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been described as the most favourable to the people of Anambra State, owing to its achievements in less than one year in office.

The State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne stated this while interacting with newsmen in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday, where he also opined that voting candidates of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the March 18 House of Assembly election is one of the best ways to appreciate, encourage and repay Governor Soludo for his good works in the state.

According to him, Soludo’s government, which came on board on March 17, 2022, has recorded many great feats more than any government has ever achieved in one year in office in any state in the country.

Hon. Nwabunwanne highlighted some of the sector-by-sector achievements of the current administration, to included ongoing massive road construction and infrastructural facelift across the state, recruitment of over 5000 teachers and over 400 health workers to further boost the state’s education and health sectors; installation of solar-powered streetlights at different communities across the state; increment of workers salaries by 10 per cent, and clearance/regular payment of pensions and gratuities owed to workers in the state since 2018 till date; among others.

While noting that Soludo’s administration is also currently organising an ICT training for local government staff in the state; the Commissioner further revealed that the government has restored an enduring peace in over 83 communities in Anambra, while stable security of lives and property has also returned to the state.

He also gave a general overview of his Ministry’s achievements so far, and gave hints on the smooth operation of State/Local Government Joint Account in Anambra; even as he reassured the people of the state that Soludo’s administration will still conduct local government election in the state as he promised.

The Commissioner revealed that Governor Soludo was also working on linking up the rivers in Anambra State to enhance water transportation in the state, and also noted that the administration has also done well in the tourism sector, youth empowerments, prudent management of available resources, digitalization of governance, and maintenance of law and order in the state, all aimed at making Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland.

Hon. Nwabunwanne, relying on these achievements of the Soludo Administration, re-emphasized the need for APGA-dominated 10th Assembly in Anambra State, which, he said, will complement the efforts of the state government in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

He also re-emphasized that massively voting for candidates of APGA in the coming Saturday House of Assembly election in the state would be one best ways for the people to appreciate and repay the Governor for his good works in the state.