Soludo Responsible for Obi’s Failure, Talks Too much — Anambra Reps Member-elect

The member-elect for Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Prof. Lilian Orogbu has accused Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of being responsible for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi not winning the 2023 presidential election.

Prof. Orogbu stated this while addressing some of the constituents during a ward tour head of the forthcoming State House of Assembly election in the state.

According to her, Governor Soludo worked with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to plot and mastermind Obi’s downfall. She also to the supporters that the Governor had repeatedly said that Obi would fail, even before the election.

While describing Governor Soludo as an enemy of ndị Igbo, Prof. Orogbu, who is also a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, also accused the Governor of talking too much and saying more than required at a given time.

“He is a professor, and I am also a professor; but he talks too much unlike a professor. Professors don’t talk too much. I wonder the kind of professor he is,” she said.

Prof. Orogbu also faulted the recent statement allegedly issued by Governor Soludo, who was alleged to have threatened to oppress anyone who votes for any other House of Assembly candidate other than APGA House of Assembly candidates on Saturday.

She reminded the Governor that it was ndị Anambra who employed him to come manage the state’s resources for the general well-being of the people of the state; and therefore cautioned him not to think he can oppress anyone with the state’s resources, as the resources do not personality belong to him, but to the Anambrarians.

The LP Reps member-elect further urged the people to disregard the said threat by the Governor and come out en masse and vote massively for Labour Party candidates in the state.

