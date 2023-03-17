Thugs invade pre election meeting, gun down APC members in Ibadan

Advertisement

SULE TAHIR.

THUGS, in their numbers have on Thursday, disrupted a plenary sessions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting at Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan South East local government, were several innocent soul’s were killed, while property, and vehicles were either vandalize, nor destroyed.

Several APC supporters were reportedly attacked. The party’s assembly candidate in constituency 2, Wariths Alawuje, was at the meeting venue during the attack, but narrowly escaped.

An eye account confirmed the incident through a telephone call by our reporter.He said: “We were in a meeting with party executives when we heard members of (party name withheld) walking towards our office. When Our people waited, for them to go.

Not quite long, we saw a top member of the party whispering to another and the next thing, we started hearing was a gunshots and before we could say jack, many of our people had been injured, cars had been damaged while nearby houses were not spared. Some persons were also killed.”

Adewale Osifeso, was the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo state, could not be reached for comments as he neither answered calls nor responded to messages.

There have been concerns about violence in Saturday’s elections based on the trend in the February 25 Presidential Poll.

Oyo is one of the states where the incumbent governor is seeking reelection.