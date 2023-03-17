Military seek public cooperation over ban on use of camouflage, receiving or making calls at checkpoint

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Nigerian Military has appealed on civilians wearing camouflage and making or receiving calls at checkpoint to stop such habit’s henceforth or to be made to face the wrath of the law.

Major General Rogers Nicholas, the Chief of Civil/ Military Affairs of the Nigerian Army made the appeal at the third National Human rights Commission/ Nigerian Military Dialogue on Human Rights in Abuja.

” The Nigerian Army through its officer’s seek for public cooperation as they enforce the ban on civilians to stop wearing camouflage and making or receiving calls at checkpoints”

Nicholas stated that all forms of camouflage had been banned by the President except that of the Nigerian Army for security reasons.

He said only those outside the military operational environment would be allowed to wear any form of camouflage since it was being used by insurgents to create havoc.

He noted that making or receiving phone calls at military checkpoints was also a security issue as phones were sometimes used to detonate explosives.

He said: “Several Improvised Explosive Devices are triggered with a mobile phone.

“So, someone pretending to make a call at a checkpoint just blows up our men.

“For those on bicycles or motorcycles, we ask them to come down because sometimes people come with guns on motorcycles and just shoot at them or throw the explosive devices.

“Men of the Nigerian Army are also humans who have families and would not just want to be killed like that, particularly while on duty.

“We have placed signs alerting people that they are approaching a military checkpoint as this is in line with international best practices world over.

“So we urge Nigerians to just cooperate with us because all we are doing is to ensure that their security is guaranteed.”

Nicholas said the military men also had rights that needed to be protected.

He, however, expressed regrets over the inconveniences Nigerians were experiencing on account of these measures.

He said they were temporary measures meant to address the current security situation and gave the assurance that the measures would be relaxed as soon as the situation improved.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Bem Angwe, advised the military to make conscious efforts to educate Nigerians on some of the measures taken.

Angie said: “Educating the public on these issues is necessary because if the public is enlightened, they will be more willing to comply.”

Angwe said the commission would ensure that the rights of every Nigerian, including the military, were protected and respected.