My Achievements Enough to Give APGA Victory —Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has expressed his confidence that the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state will get landslide victory in the forthcoming House of Assembly election in the state.

The Governor stated this in his reaction to an allegation that he vowed to “punish” any President-General and Traditional Ruler in the state whom APGA candidates fails in his community in the forthcoming Saturday election. The viral piece, credited to one Fred Chukwuelobe, also alleged that the Governor intimidated the non-indigenes resident in Anambra with eviction if they vote for any other political party other than APGA on Saturday.

Reacting through his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo described the allegations as propaganda from the pit of hell, which, he said, the opposition are using to blackmail him because they do not stand a chance on Saturday.

He wondered why he should ever imagine or think of resorting to intimidation to make people vote APGA, while his numerous achievements in his less than one year in office are already speaking volume and are enough to give victory to APGA House of Assembly candidates in the state.

According to Aburime who interacted with journalists in Awka on Wednesday, apart from the fact that Anambra remains an APGA state, it would be unfair for any Anambra indigene to see all the good works of the Governor and still not vote for APGA in Saturday’s election.

While recounting the Governor’s achievements in office, he also expressed confidence that APGA will win majority seats in the State’s House of Assembly come Saturday, even as he called on Ndị Anambra not to allow anyone deceive them under any disguise.

He said, “The Governor will be one year in office on Friday, but you will think he has been here for four years already. Within this one year, he has employed 5,000 teachers for our schools, that is something that has never happened anywhere before.

“When he came to office, there were no doctors in most of the hospitals across the state, but the governor has employed many doctors, nurses and other caregivers, in addition to road projects being flagged off everywhere in the state.

“We are confident that on Saturday, we will win majority seats in the state assembly. No Anambra indigene who wishes the state well will allow another party to dominate the house of assembly. That will create distractions in the developmental strides the gooveror has embarked upon.”