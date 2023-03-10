Senator Orji Kalu lost phone to pickpockets during an event in Abuja

Advertisement

A sophisticated cell phone belonging to Senator Orji Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District was got lost to unidentified pickpocketers when he went to collect his Certificate of Return at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

This was disclosed by the senator in a post made via his verified Facebook page on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The former Abia State Governor revealed that the cell phone stolen by a yet-to-be-identified person contained both his two important lines of MTN and the Glo.

He wondered upon all tight security of the International Conference Centre, the hoodlums succeeded to stole his cell phone, situation described as most horrible and called for urgent attention by authority’s concern.